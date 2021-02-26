why Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] jumped around 0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.52 at the close of the session, up 5.35%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Esports Entertainment Group Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule.

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports and online gambling company, announced its CEO, Grant Johnson, and VP of Strategy and Investor Relations, Jeff Cohen, will be attending the following investor conferences:.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock is now 191.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMBL Stock saw the intraday high of $24.48 and lowest of $17.8035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.74, which means current price is +196.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 16294731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1540.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has GMBL stock performed recently?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.32. With this latest performance, GMBL shares gained by 118.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 244.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -121.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -323.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -323.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -151.17.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]

There are presently around $6 million, or 1.90% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,620, which is approximately 289.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 47,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in GMBL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.74 million in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly -22.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 227,428 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 23,630 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 81,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,872 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 6,113 shares during the same period.