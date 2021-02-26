why Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $159.30

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] slipped around -18.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $182.06 at the close of the session, down -9.06%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 11387658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $159.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 14.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.73.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.69, while it was recorded at 193.25 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.36 and a Gross Margin at +75.10. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -17.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.44. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $14,549 million, or 61.90% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,232,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,769,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $883.98 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 79,915,318 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,915,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 373 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,915,318 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.