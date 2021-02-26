Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] traded at a low on 02/25/21, posting a -7.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.62. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for Vicineum™.

FDA stated it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting.

Potential for Vicineum to be a best-in-class treatment with projected peak revenue of $1B-$3B globally, $400M-$900M in the US.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7284881 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sesen Bio Inc. stands at 10.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.59%.

The market cap for SESN stock reached $393.50 million, with 129.34 million shares outstanding and 129.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, SESN reached a trading volume of 7284881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.13.

How has SESN stock performed recently?

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, SESN shares gained by 37.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.25 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SESN is now -421.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,228.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,228.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$4,300,000 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

Insider trade positions for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

There are presently around $72 million, or 20.70% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,893,620, which is approximately 25.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP, LLC, holding 4,841,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.69 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.63 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 44.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 5,536,841 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 916,987 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,211,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,665,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,534,297 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 215,818 shares during the same period.