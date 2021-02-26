Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] price plunged by -13.75 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on February 24, 2021 that PLX: A Busy Month.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NYSE:PLX.

A sum of 1870849 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 659.70K shares. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.53 and dropped to a low of $4.75 until finishing in the latest session at $4.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89.

PLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, PLX shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.74 and a Gross Margin at +80.08. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$93,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.

PLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 108.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 15.89% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: BURRAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,470,332, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.84% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 488,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in PLX stocks shares; and PSAGOT INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD., currently with $2.27 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 2,628,630 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,302,746 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,844,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,086,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,621,073 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,102,620 shares during the same period.