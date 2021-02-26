Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] slipped around -0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.27 at the close of the session, down -0.88%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that The Heinz Website Now Takes 57 Minutes to Load.

The maker of America’s Favorite Ketchup is helping HEINZ fans bring magic family burger night if they’re willing to put their patience to the test.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Whether you’re lighting up the grill or cooking indoors, few things are more magical than family burger night. While gatherings may look different than they used to, HEINZ knows there’s magic in these special moments and they’re worth waiting for, which is why it’s introducing the HEINZ Burger Kit.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock is now 7.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KHC Stock saw the intraday high of $38.50 and lowest of $37.2109 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.22, which means current price is +17.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 10437871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $37.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $34 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $34, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.38, while it was recorded at 37.34 for the last single week of trading, and 32.86 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.37 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.71. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $9,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -2.88%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $27,304 million, or 79.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,675,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.58 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly -3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 42,082,077 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 32,378,893 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 658,135,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,596,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,553,885 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,368,982 shares during the same period.