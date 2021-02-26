Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] Is Currently 4.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: TW] price surged by 4.43 percent to reach at $3.13. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Tradeweb Markets to Participate in Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, announced it will participate virtually in the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Financial Services Forum on February 25, 2021.

Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 PM EST on February 25. A live webcast of the session will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com. A replay will be accessible at the same site for approximately 180 days following the conclusion of the event.

A sum of 2275788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 844.31K shares. Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares reached a high of $73.9796 and dropped to a low of $70.14 until finishing in the latest session at $73.76.

The one-year TW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.57. The average equity rating for TW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TW shares is $69.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on TW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tradeweb Markets Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TW in the course of the last twelve months was 50.70.

TW Stock Performance Analysis:

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, TW shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.73 for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.46, while it was recorded at 70.62 for the last single week of trading, and 60.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tradeweb Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.50. Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

TW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tradeweb Markets Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tradeweb Markets Inc. go to 12.02%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,957 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,263,979, which is approximately 0.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,711,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.8 million in TW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $518.3 million in TW stock with ownership of nearly 2.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tradeweb Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:TW] by around 8,031,931 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 5,863,340 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 80,420,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,315,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TW stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,309,567 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,338 shares during the same period.