The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $32.75 per share: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.71%. The company report on February 20, 2021 that Accellion Security Incident Impacts Kroger Family of Companies Associates and Limited Number of Customers.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Family of Companies confirmed that it was impacted by the data security incident affecting Accellion, Inc. Accellion’s services were used by Kroger, as well as many other companies, for third-party secure file transfers. Accellion notified Kroger that an unauthorized person gained access to certain Kroger files by exploiting a vulnerability in Accellion’s file transfer service.

The incident was isolated to Accellion’s services and did not affect the Kroger Family of Companies’ IT systems or any grocery store systems or data. No credit or debit card information or customer account passwords were affected by this incident. After being informed of the incident’s effect on January 23, 2021, Kroger discontinued the use of Accellion’s services, reported the incident to federal law enforcement, and initiated its own forensic investigation to review the potential scope and impact of the incident.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock rose by 10.38%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.88. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.80 billion, with 772.00 million shares outstanding and 756.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.47M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 6989890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.87, while it was recorded at 33.45 for the last single week of trading, and 33.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.19 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.20. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $3,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.04%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,388 million, or 89.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,230,358, which is approximately 16.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,090,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in KR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -1.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 70,400,705 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 67,667,650 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 515,015,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,083,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,409,999 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,883,222 shares during the same period.