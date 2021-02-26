TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] moved up 34.73: Why It’s Important

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] jumped around 1.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.19 at the close of the session, up 34.73%. The company report on November 26, 2020 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

First Half 2020 Unaudited Financial Highlights:.

TDH Holdings Inc. stock is now 126.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETZ Stock saw the intraday high of $4.64 and lowest of $3.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.52, which means current price is +158.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 736.16K shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 2538800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.76.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.79. With this latest performance, PETZ shares gained by 94.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 224.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.19 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.58 and a Gross Margin at -12.04. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.19.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,942.18. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$172,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 136,400, which is approximately 36.81% of the company’s market cap and around 73.90% of the total institutional ownership; GATEWAY ADVISORY, LLC, holding 78,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in PETZ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly -17.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 36,700 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 21,825 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 158,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.