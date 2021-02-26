Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] Revenue clocked in at $26.70 million, up 46.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Stereotaxis Inc. [AMEX: STXS] gained 32.27% or 1.82 points to close at $7.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4483342 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Stereotaxis Reports 2020 Full Year Financial Results.

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a year of significant progress despite a challenging macro environment,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “The highlight of the year was receipt of FDA clearance for the Genesis RMN System and successful installations of the first systems in the United States and Europe. We begin 2021 with purchase orders for five robotic systems reflecting the initial green shoots of a broad-based global resurgence in interest in our robotic technology.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.35, the shares rose to $7.73 and dropped to $5.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STXS points out that the company has recorded 128.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -338.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 203.56K shares, STXS reached to a volume of 4483342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STXS shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Stereotaxis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Stereotaxis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on STXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stereotaxis Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for STXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for STXS stock

Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.14. With this latest performance, STXS shares gained by 57.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.13 for Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 5.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.70 and a Gross Margin at +78.77. Stereotaxis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.89.

Return on Total Capital for STXS is now -24.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.21. Additionally, STXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS] managed to generate an average of -$38,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Stereotaxis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stereotaxis Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STXS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stereotaxis Inc. [STXS]

There are presently around $307 million, or 56.30% of STXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STXS stocks are: DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,680,554, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARBITER PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,270,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.86 million in STXS stocks shares; and CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $23.39 million in STXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stereotaxis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Stereotaxis Inc. [AMEX:STXS] by around 1,809,561 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 704,562 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 38,628,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,142,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STXS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 788,365 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 179,821 shares during the same period.