Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] Is Currently 16.24 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SCKT] closed the trading session at $11.74 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.55, while the highest price level was $18.62. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Socket Mobile Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Profitable fourth quarter and improved liquidity.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced workplace productivity, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 393.28 percent and weekly performance of -14.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 738.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 311.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 309.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, SCKT reached to a volume of 24393264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Socket Mobile Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCKT in the course of the last twelve months was 268.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SCKT stock trade performance evaluation

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.87. With this latest performance, SCKT shares gained by 311.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 738.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 643.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.15 and a Gross Margin at +52.46. Socket Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.49.

Return on Total Capital for SCKT is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.83. Additionally, SCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] managed to generate an average of $5,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Socket Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.80% of SCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCKT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 112,600, which is approximately 56.003% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 65,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in SCKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.53 million in SCKT stock with ownership of nearly 62.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Socket Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SCKT] by around 198,062 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 43,790 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 109,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCKT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,576 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,432 shares during the same period.