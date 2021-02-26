SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] moved up 11.08: Why It’s Important

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] closed the trading session at $45.93 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.415, while the highest price level was $50.47. The company report on February 2, 2021 that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The release and the conference call can be accessed via the Company’s website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2021 under the “Events & Presentations” tab of www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. A replay of the call can also be accessed telephonically from 12 p.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from anywhere in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from anywhere in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and entering the conference code 10151591.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.39 percent and weekly performance of 26.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 132.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 961.94K shares, SEAS reached to a volume of 3954527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $32.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $13 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.04. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 57.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.10 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.43, while it was recorded at 41.10 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 796.58. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 763.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of $20,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 20.58%.

There are presently around $3,760 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 7,781,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.4 million in SEAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $211.49 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 7,060,728 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,223,874 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 65,576,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,860,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,958,991 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,255,944 shares during the same period.