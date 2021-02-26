Progyny Inc. [PGNY] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $35

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] traded at a low on 02/25/21, posting a -18.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.31. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Progyny, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $100.3 MillionIssues Revenue Guidance of $520.0 to $540.0 Million for 2021, Reflecting Growth of 51% to 57%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, announced its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 (“the fourth quarter of 2020” and “the full year”, respectively) as compared to the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 (“the fourth quarter of 2019” and “the prior year period”, respectively).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2763622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progyny Inc. stands at 6.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.64%.

The market cap for PGNY stock reached $3.63 billion, with 86.27 million shares outstanding and 63.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 804.45K shares, PGNY reached a trading volume of 2763622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progyny Inc. [PGNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 172.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has PGNY stock performed recently?

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.67. With this latest performance, PGNY shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.01, while it was recorded at 49.97 for the last single week of trading, and 32.34 for the last 200 days.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.21 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.73.

Return on Total Capital for PGNY is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] managed to generate an average of -$51,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.40.Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progyny Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc. go to 69.90%.

Insider trade positions for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]

There are presently around $3,038 million, or 85.80% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 14,725,118, which is approximately -13.331% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XIII ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 11,093,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.47 million in PGNY stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $233.28 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 10.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 23,373,350 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,672,438 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 42,093,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,138,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,756,851 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,457,848 shares during the same period.