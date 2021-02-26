Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND] Revenue clocked in at $7.56 million, up 302.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PAND] gained 133.36% or 34.18 points to close at $59.81 with a heavy trading volume of 8079052 shares. The company report on February 26, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders – PAND, PRAH, AEGN, PTVCA, CRHM, CBLI, AKER.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a Pandion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

It opened the trading session at $59.38, the shares rose to $60.71 and dropped to $59.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAND points out that the company has recorded 221.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -481.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 110.40K shares, PAND reached to a volume of 8079052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAND shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 216.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49.

Trading performance analysis for PAND stock

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 175.88. With this latest performance, PAND shares gained by 234.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.13 for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.22, while it was recorded at 31.91 for the last single week of trading.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND] shares currently have an operating margin of -2297.72. Pandion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2673.42.

Return on Total Capital for PAND is now -249.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -290.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -155.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.98. Additionally, PAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND] managed to generate an average of -$698,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Pandion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.30 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [PAND]

There are presently around $634 million, or 46.50% of PAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAND stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,107,513, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.48% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,770,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.86 million in PAND stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $88.58 million in PAND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PAND] by around 1,634,190 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,574,609 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,394,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,602,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAND stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 214,896 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,305,105 shares during the same period.