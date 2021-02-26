Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] moved down -9.28: Why It’s Important

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SFTW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.03%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. Merger.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Osprey’s agreement to merge with BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-osprey-technology-acquisition-corp.

Over the last 12 months, SFTW stock rose by 17.89%.

The market cap for the stock reached $432.13 million, with 9.41 million shares outstanding and 1.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SFTW stock reached a trading volume of 6455525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SFTW Stock Performance Analysis:

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.03. With this latest performance, SFTW shares gained by 11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] managed to generate an average of $70,179 per employee.Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] Insider Position Details

26 institutional holders increased their position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SFTW] by around 7,692,948 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,178,474 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 14,248,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,120,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFTW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,321,281 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,717,124 shares during the same period.