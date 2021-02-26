Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] Stock trading around $1.05 per share: What’s Next?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.50%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Oragenics Announces Recent Capital Raise and Warrant Exercises Totaling $21.9 Million and the Redemption of Its Series C Preferred Stock.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announced it has raised approximately $20 million from the sale of common stock through a sales agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners for an “at-the-market” facility. In addition, the Company also received approximately $1.9 million from the exercise of common stock warrants. In turn, Oragenics has given a notice for the redemption of all outstanding shares of the Company’s Series C, Non-Convertible, Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) to the holder of the Series C Preferred Stock.

Commenting on these developments, Alan Joslyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics, said, “We are delighted that we were able to raise capital to fund our operations through a number of anticipated key value-creating milestones towards the initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial of our SARS CoV-2 vaccine, Terra CoV-2. In addition, we will be able to advance our lantibiotics program, which is directed at solving the problem of multidrug-resistant organisms. Importantly, the redemption of our Series C Preferred Stock in the amount of $5.6 million eliminates the accruing annual 20% preferred dividend payment.”.

Over the last 12 months, OGEN stock rose by 98.90%. The average equity rating for OGEN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.92 million, with 109.27 million shares outstanding and 60.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.08M shares, OGEN stock reached a trading volume of 7104901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8824, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7325 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -80.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.69. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,223,715 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oragenics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGEN.

There are presently around $9 million, or 10.90% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE with ownership of 4,200,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,427,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $1.06 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly -23.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 4,545,352 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 5,877,800 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,892,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,530,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,299,573 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 5,461,365 shares during the same period.