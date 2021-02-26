Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] Stock trading around $11.55 per share: What’s Next?

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] price surged by 5.96 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Oceaneering Appoints Two New Members to Its Board of Directors.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) announced that Ms. Karen H. Beachy and Dr. Kavitha Velusamy have joined Oceaneering’s Board of Directors as independent, non-executive directors in Classes II and III, respectively. Ms. Beachy’s and Dr. Velusamy’s initial terms of office extend until Oceaneering’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Ms. Beachy has been appointed to the Compensation Committee of the Board and Dr. Velusamy has been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Ms. Beachy has over 25 years of corporate strategy, operations management and consulting experience with energy and utilities businesses. Most recently, Ms. Beachy served in the planning, innovation and supply-chain leadership of Black Hills Corporation, a South Dakota-based natural gas and electric utility, from 2014 until December 2020, culminating in her role as Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy. Prior to that time, Ms. Beachy’s career included over 15 years in strategic planning, operations management and consulting with other energy and utilities businesses, including Vectren Corporation and LG&E-Kentucky Utilities, and her own consulting firm. Ms. Beachy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Science in Management, both from Purdue University.

A sum of 2904904 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Oceaneering International Inc. shares reached a high of $12.55 and dropped to a low of $11.00 until finishing in the latest session at $11.55.

The one-year OII stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.58. The average equity rating for OII stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for OII in the course of the last twelve months was 85.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

OII Stock Performance Analysis:

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.63 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oceaneering International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.70 and a Gross Margin at +4.80. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.01.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.40. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of -$38,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

OII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oceaneering International Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OII.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $985 million, or 90.10% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,991,903, which is approximately 5.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,882,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.69 million in OII stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $121.7 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly -5.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 9,457,904 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,818,781 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 69,044,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,321,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,113,236 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 969,792 shares during the same period.