Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. [NGA] is 14.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: NGA] price surged by 7.99 percent to reach at $1.5. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Lion Electric to Bring Zero Emission School Buses to California’s Largest School District.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) announces that its proposed business combination partner: Lion Electric (Lion), an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, announced that it has secured an order for its all-electric school buses from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). This initial order of 10 LionC school buses, which follows Lion’s recent delivery of all-electric school buses to the Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento, further solidifies Lion’s leadership in zero-emission school buses in California and North America.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005735/en/.

A sum of 3407846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.87M shares. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $22.04 and dropped to a low of $19.03 until finishing in the latest session at $20.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. [NGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. is set at 2.33

NGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. [NGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. [NGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.87, while it was recorded at 20.51 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. [NGA] Insider Position Details

47 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:NGA] by around 13,721,813 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,721,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,721,813 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.