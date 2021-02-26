Northcoast lifts MarineMax Inc. [HZO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MarineMax Inc. [NYSE: HZO] closed the trading session at $44.25 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.9401, while the highest price level was $47.70. The company report on January 28, 2021 that MarineMax Reports Record Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

~Record December Quarter Revenue Grows 35% to over $411 Million~.

~Same-Store Sales Growth Exceeds 20% Driven By 35% Comparable New Unit Growth~.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.32 percent and weekly performance of -1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 503.59K shares, HZO reached to a volume of 1153915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MarineMax Inc. [HZO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZO shares is $48.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for MarineMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for MarineMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $28, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on HZO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MarineMax Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

HZO stock trade performance evaluation

MarineMax Inc. [HZO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, HZO shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for MarineMax Inc. [HZO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.35, while it was recorded at 47.56 for the last single week of trading, and 30.30 for the last 200 days.

MarineMax Inc. [HZO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MarineMax Inc. [HZO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +26.41. MarineMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for HZO is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MarineMax Inc. [HZO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.17. Additionally, HZO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MarineMax Inc. [HZO] managed to generate an average of $42,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.MarineMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MarineMax Inc. [HZO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MarineMax Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MarineMax Inc. go to 30.00%.

MarineMax Inc. [HZO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $991 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,382,197, which is approximately -2.332% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,780,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.79 million in HZO stocks shares; and EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $73.46 million in HZO stock with ownership of nearly -12.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MarineMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in MarineMax Inc. [NYSE:HZO] by around 2,468,772 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 2,841,687 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,078,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,389,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 603,611 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 989,480 shares during the same period.