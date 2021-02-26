Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] Revenue clocked in at $967.40 million, up 4.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] loss -17.04% or -6.09 points to close at $29.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1146415 shares. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Maxeon Solar Technologies Welcomes Kai Strohbecke as New Chief Financial Officer.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, announced that on March 15, 2021 Kai Strohbecke will be joining the company to serve as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), officially assuming the CFO role following Maxeon’s filing of its annual report. Strohbecke will be responsible for the global finance, planning, accounting and information technology organizations, and as a senior member of the executive team he will report directly to CEO Jeff Waters. He will succeed Joanne Solomon, who plans to retire following an orderly transition of duties through May 31, 2021.

“We are thrilled to have Kai join our leadership team at Maxeon. His extensive international experience leading finance organizations in large technology manufacturing companies will serve the company and our shareholders well,” said Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon Solar Technologies. “Kai’s business acumen and his experience as a public company CFO make him the right choice to lead our finance and IT organizations, and to continue the momentum that Joanne has created around our strategic growth plans.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 721.39K shares, MAXN reached to a volume of 1146415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MAXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 35.53 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.70. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.28.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -29.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$35,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $296 million, or 32.00% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,009,706, which is approximately -3.954% of the company’s market cap and around 59.44% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,946,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.69 million in MAXN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.17 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly 7413518.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 3,078,128 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,562,303 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 3,357,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,997,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,021,081 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,875,130 shares during the same period.