Market cap of SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] reaches 31.38M – now what?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNT] gained 6.34% on the last trading session, reaching $7.71 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that SilverSun Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire CT-Solution, Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business software applications and managed IT services, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has signed a letter of intent to acquire CT-Solution, Inc. (“CT”), a leading Indianapolis-based reseller of Sage Software solutions. Over the last 20 years, CT-Solution has implemented technology applications at prominent manufacturers, distributors, and professional service organizations throughout the Midwest.

SilverSun’s subsidiary, SWK Technologies, is one of the largest Sage business partners in North America. The acquisition of CT expands SWK’s geographic footprint and increases its already substantial customer base. It is anticipated that the transaction, which is subject to the signing of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions, will close in the second quarter of 2021.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. represents 4.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.38 million with the latest information. SSNT stock price has been found in the range of $7.06 to $11.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 149.63K shares, SSNT reached a trading volume of 13331269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverSun Technologies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for SSNT stock

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.82. With this latest performance, SSNT shares gained by 35.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.01 for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.34 and a Gross Margin at +36.25. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.81.

Return on Total Capital for SSNT is now -19.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.10. Additionally, SSNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] managed to generate an average of -$9,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNT.

An analysis of insider ownership at SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.50% of SSNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 229,863, which is approximately 10.068% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 33,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in SSNT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.2 million in SSNT stock with ownership of nearly 80.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverSun Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNT] by around 44,196 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 32,415 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 245,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,415 shares during the same period.