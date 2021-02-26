Market cap of Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] reaches 983.13M – now what?

Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ: QTT] traded at a low on 02/25/21, posting a -8.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.49. The company report on December 30, 2020 that Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP was appointed Lead Counsel and is actively pursuing claims on behalf of investors in a securities class action against Qutoutiao, Inc.

On November 4, 2020, United States District Court Judge Sidney Stein appointed Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP to be Lead Counsel on behalf of Lead Plaintiff James Pappa in Steven Burnham v. Qutoutiao, Inc. et al., 20-cv-06707-SHS (S.D.N.Y.) and Howard Brown v. Qutoutiao, Inc. et al., 20-cv-07717-SHS (S.D.N.Y.). This securities class action is brought on behalf of anyone who acquired shares of Qutoutiao, Inc. (QTT) (1) pursuant to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering or (2) from the market between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

The class action alleges that QTT violated federal securities laws by issuing materially false and/or misleading information in its IPO offering documents and in its public statements while trading on NASDAQ. Specifically, that QTT failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Qutoutiao replaced its advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing third-party oversight of the content and quality of the advertisements; (2) the Company placed advertisements on its mobile application for products whose claims could not be substantiated and thus were considered false advertisements under applicable regulations; (3) as a result, the Company would face increasing regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm; (4) as a result, the Company’s advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8352462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qutoutiao Inc. stands at 16.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.29%.

The market cap for QTT stock reached $983.13 million, with 292.99 million shares outstanding and 165.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, QTT reached a trading volume of 8352462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTT shares is $2.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Qutoutiao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Qutoutiao Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qutoutiao Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13.

How has QTT stock performed recently?

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.68. With this latest performance, QTT shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.43 and a Gross Margin at +70.41. Qutoutiao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.27.

Return on Total Capital for QTT is now -205.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -649.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.56. Additionally, QTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 220.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] managed to generate an average of -$132,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Qutoutiao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qutoutiao Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTT.

Insider trade positions for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]

There are presently around $30 million, or 5.40% of QTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,508,965, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 3.25% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 1,958,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.83 million in QTT stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.74 million in QTT stock with ownership of nearly 69.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qutoutiao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ:QTT] by around 1,047,369 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,126,575 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,349,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,523,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,815 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 336,865 shares during the same period.