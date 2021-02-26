Friday, February 26, 2021
Market cap of dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] reaches 433.20M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [NYSE: DMYI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.27%.

The market cap for the stock reached $433.20 million, with 30.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 309.00K shares, DMYI stock reached a trading volume of 7347471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. III is set at 0.74

DMYI Stock Performance Analysis:

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.34 for dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI], while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into dMY Technology Group Inc. III Fundamentals:

