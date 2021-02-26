Friday, February 26, 2021
Market cap of Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] reaches 3.05B – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] slipped around -5.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.03 at the close of the session, down -19.86%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two (2) Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price to the public of US$16.00 per ADS for a total offering size of US$320.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RAAS.” The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,000,000 additional ADSs.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, RAAS reached a trading volume of 2882556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 7.48

How has RAAS stock performed recently?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.69.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

