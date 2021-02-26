Market cap of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] reaches 608.00M – now what?

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE: ACIC] closed the trading session at $12.16 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.00, while the highest price level was $13.40. The company report on February 24, 2021 that UPDATE – Archer Announces Commitment to Launching Its Urban Air Mobility Network In Los Angeles by 2024.

Archer, a leader in the Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) space commercializing electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, has announced its commitment to launching its first UAM network in Los Angeles by 2024.

Archer’s partnership with the city of Los Angeles will work to address some of Southern California’s mobility challenges, offering people a new option to travel in and around dense cities in a fast, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, ACIC reached to a volume of 6205135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC], while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE:ACIC] by around 12,232,360 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,232,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,232,360 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.