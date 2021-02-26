Market cap of AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] reaches 14.67M – now what?

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] closed the trading session at $11.46 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.90, while the highest price level was $16.86. The company report on December 29, 2020 that AeroCentury Corp. Listing Standards Compliance Update.

After the receipt on September 11, 2020 of a deficiency letter from NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) notifying AeroCentury Corp. of its non-compliance with the NYSE American’s stockholders’ equity listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) – (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company submitted a plan to the NYSE American to bring the Company into compliance with such listing standards within 18 months of receipt of the deficiency letter, as disclosed in its report on Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 16, 2020. On November 25, 2020, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American notifying the Company of its acceptance of the Company’s plan and continuing the Company’s listing pursuant to an extension with a target completion date of March 11, 2022.

AeroCentury is an aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional aircraft and engines utilizing triple net leases. The Company’s aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.60 percent and weekly performance of 17.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 329.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 428.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ACY reached to a volume of 2052742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.44.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.54. With this latest performance, ACY shares gained by 38.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 329.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +71.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.50.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 479.43. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$1,665,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AeroCentury Corp. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACY.

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.20% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 40,100, which is approximately 9.264% of the company’s market cap and around 22.60% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ACY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.14 million in ACY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 22,943 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,865 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 57,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,543 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.