Market Analysts see Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Sprout Social Inc. [NASDAQ: SPT] plunged by -$10.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $74.66 during the day while it closed the day at $66.03. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Sprout Social Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Above Guidance Range.

Expects 2021 Revenue Growth of 30%Fourth Quarter Total Revenue of $37.3 Million26,718 Customers as of December 31, 2020.

Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Sprout Social Inc. stock has also loss -13.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPT stock has inclined by 40.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 88.01% and gained 45.41% year-on date.

The market cap for SPT stock reached $3.41 billion, with 51.91 million shares outstanding and 35.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 609.48K shares, SPT reached a trading volume of 1338575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPT shares is $63.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sprout Social Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $46 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprout Social Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprout Social Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

SPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.69. With this latest performance, SPT shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 273.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.29, while it was recorded at 71.75 for the last single week of trading, and 42.14 for the last 200 days.

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.02 and a Gross Margin at +72.59. Sprout Social Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.57.

Return on Total Capital for SPT is now -54.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.02. Additionally, SPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] managed to generate an average of -$154,990 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Sprout Social Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprout Social Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPT.

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,597 million, or 90.60% of SPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPT stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,090,080, which is approximately -44.781% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,630,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.68 million in SPT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $159.27 million in SPT stock with ownership of nearly -1.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprout Social Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Sprout Social Inc. [NASDAQ:SPT] by around 9,883,143 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 11,525,064 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,922,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,330,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,229,907 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 942,752 shares during the same period.