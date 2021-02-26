Friday, February 26, 2021
type here...
Industry

Market Analysts see RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.88%.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.73 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.08M shares, RLX stock reached a trading volume of 6754855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

China Renaissance have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.35.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.88.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.24. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $10,345 per employee.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlewhy SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.88

More articles

Industry

why SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.88

Misty Lee - 0
SmileDirectClub Inc. price plunged by -3.29 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on February 25, 2021 that SmileDirectClub To Bring Its...
Read more
Industry

Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vistra Corp. [VST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vistra Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] is 18.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Westwater Resources Inc. price plunged by -9.16 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Westwater Resources, Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.