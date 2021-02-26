Market Analysts see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] price surged by 13.18 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, announced that the company will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:20 am EST.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Abeona Therapeutics website, www.abeonatherapeutics.com, and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.

A sum of 17352349 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.84 and dropped to a low of $2.13 until finishing in the latest session at $2.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ABEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 40.10% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,287,995, which is approximately 50.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,090,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 million in ABEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.92 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 2.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 7,881,942 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 11,344,081 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,217,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,443,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,692 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,950,127 shares during the same period.