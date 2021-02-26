Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain 57.67% so far this year. What now?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] loss -14.96% on the last trading session, reaching $48.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Magnite Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

CTV Pro Forma Revenue Grows 53% Year over Year in Q4 2020.

Company Posts Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37% in Quarter.

Magnite Inc. represents 110.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.99 billion with the latest information. MGNI stock price has been found in the range of $47.5419 to $56.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 7161122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $49.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $12 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $45, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on MGNI stock. On December 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MGNI shares from 18 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.99.

Trading performance analysis for MGNI stock

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.17. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 30.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 514.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 338.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.11, while it was recorded at 55.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.29.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.11. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$57,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnite Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

There are presently around $3,729 million, or 70.60% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,030,030, which is approximately 7.715% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 6,715,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.15 million in MGNI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $254.49 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 27,318,512 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 33,886,938 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 15,803,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,008,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,283,638 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 12,648,816 shares during the same period.