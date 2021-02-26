Macquarie lifts Youdao Inc. [DAO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Youdao Inc. [NYSE: DAO] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.47 during the day while it closed the day at $31.72. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Youdao Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

Youdao Inc. stock has also loss -1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAO stock has inclined by 3.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.69% and gained 19.56% year-on date.

The market cap for DAO stock reached $3.89 billion, with 113.50 million shares outstanding and 21.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 581.71K shares, DAO reached a trading volume of 1817962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Youdao Inc. [DAO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAO shares is $39.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Youdao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Youdao Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DAO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Youdao Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAO in the course of the last twelve months was 63.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DAO stock trade performance evaluation

Youdao Inc. [DAO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, DAO shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Youdao Inc. [DAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.99, while it was recorded at 30.89 for the last single week of trading, and 30.81 for the last 200 days.

Youdao Inc. [DAO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Youdao Inc. [DAO] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.05 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Youdao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.85.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Youdao Inc. [DAO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.03. Additionally, DAO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Youdao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Youdao Inc. [DAO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $517 million, or 49.80% of DAO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 10,268,298, which is approximately 9.365% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD., holding 1,342,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.6 million in DAO stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $37.15 million in DAO stock with ownership of nearly 1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Youdao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Youdao Inc. [NYSE:DAO] by around 2,705,148 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,776,275 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,802,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,283,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,742 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 714,997 shares during the same period.