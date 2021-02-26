Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain 13.80% so far this year. What now?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] closed the trading session at $55.91 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.11, while the highest price level was $59.49. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Lyft Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results.

Fourth quarter revenue of $570 million grew 14% quarter-over-quarterExceeded annualized fixed cost reduction target in Q4Positioned for strong organic growth and margin expansion as the recovery takes hold.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.80 percent and weekly performance of -2.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 92.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 7017161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $63.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $53 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while UBS kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock. On February 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LYFT shares from 44 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 19.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.74, while it was recorded at 57.70 for the last single week of trading, and 36.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.47 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -63.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.59. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.30.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 49.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

There are presently around $14,548 million, or 82.80% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 46,172,562, which is approximately 10.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,162,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.02 billion in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly -18.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 62,009,418 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 28,306,438 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 169,891,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,207,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,913,320 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,017,632 shares during the same period.