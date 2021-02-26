Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [NYSE: IIPR] plunged by -$31.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $209.06 during the day while it closed the day at $188.64. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74116.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stock has also loss -9.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IIPR stock has inclined by 22.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.01% and gained 3.01% year-on date.

The market cap for IIPR stock reached $4.40 billion, with 23.93 million shares outstanding and 21.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 465.06K shares, IIPR reached a trading volume of 2732356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIPR shares is $207.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on IIPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is set at 12.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, IIPR shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.02, while it was recorded at 208.69 for the last single week of trading, and 135.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.71 and a Gross Margin at +77.80. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.67.

Return on Total Capital for IIPR is now 3.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.79. Additionally, IIPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] managed to generate an average of $1,775,308 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIPR.

There are presently around $3,391 million, or 78.50% of IIPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,806,926, which is approximately 6.902% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,386,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.75 million in IIPR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $197.04 million in IIPR stock with ownership of nearly 3.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [NYSE:IIPR] by around 2,665,223 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 1,298,079 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 14,011,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,974,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIPR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,915 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 390,011 shares during the same period.