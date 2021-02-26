Jefferies lifts Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $5.65 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2021 that BBVA USA to donate $250K through its foundation, offers customer assistance in wake of Winter Storm Uri.

– Community response: BBVA Foundation is committing $250,000 in grants to a select group of non-profit organizations focused on supporting immediate needs and recovery efforts.

– Grants: The foundation will fast-track $125,000 in funding for area food banks across the state, along with another $125,000 for immediate home repair needs.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. represents 6.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.02 billion with the latest information. BBVA stock price has been found in the range of $5.63 to $5.855.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, BBVA reached a trading volume of 6328751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $5.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.24.

Trading performance analysis for BBVA stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

There are presently around $730 million, or 2.70% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 38,229,640, which is approximately 5.934% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 11,247,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.55 million in BBVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $57.31 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly 820.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 26,454,648 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 36,618,313 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 66,113,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,186,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,354,146 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,720,245 shares during the same period.