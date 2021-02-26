Janney slashes price target on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] – find out why.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.74%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present virtually to the investment community via webcast at the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 48 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until March 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, DHI stock rose by 31.75%. The one-year D.R. Horton Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.93. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.77 billion, with 364.40 million shares outstanding and 331.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, DHI stock reached a trading volume of 6314672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $95.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $75 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DHI stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DHI shares from 58 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.86.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.33, while it was recorded at 77.83 for the last single week of trading, and 68.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

DHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 17.90%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,704 million, or 82.80% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,705,937, which is approximately -1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,682,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in DHI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.29 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 0.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 20,260,928 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 28,844,069 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 242,100,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,205,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,290,810 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,646,392 shares during the same period.