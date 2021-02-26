InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] is -10.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] closed the trading session at $4.49 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.373, while the highest price level was $5.10. The company report on February 25, 2021 that InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants.

InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 common shares and warrants. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. For each common share purchased, an investor will also receive a warrant to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $5.80. The warrants are exercisable immediately and have a term of up to one year. The gross offering proceeds to InflaRx from this offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any warrants. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund research and development expenses for its clinical and preclinical research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.74 percent and weekly performance of -23.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 340.38K shares, IFRX reached to a volume of 2388071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFRX shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

IFRX stock trade performance evaluation

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.25. With this latest performance, IFRX shares dropped by -23.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IFRX is now -43.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, IFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,324,564 per employee.InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InflaRx N.V. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFRX.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 15.40% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 856,228, which is approximately -15.02% of the company’s market cap and around 25.51% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 706,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 million in IFRX stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.5 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly -18.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 616,687 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 684,295 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,232,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,533,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 507,564 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 205,041 shares during the same period.