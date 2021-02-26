H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] – find out why.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] loss -19.42% on the last trading session, reaching $23.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Issues 2021 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update.

Worldwide Ocaliva® net sales of $83.3 million and $312.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, representing 18% and 25% growth over the prior year.

Intercept provides initial 2021 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales Guidance of $325 million to $355 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expense Guidance of $380 to $410 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 32.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $760.02 million with the latest information. ICPT stock price has been found in the range of $23.00 to $29.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 2362388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $51.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for ICPT stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.09. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -31.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.56 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.69, while it was recorded at 28.16 for the last single week of trading, and 44.80 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

There are presently around $618 million, or 89.20% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,497,611, which is approximately -6.178% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,828,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.19 million in ICPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $58.78 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 50.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 4,839,754 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 6,365,388 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 15,599,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,804,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,424 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,653,104 shares during the same period.