Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL] Stock trading around $31.30 per share: What’s Next?

Gildan Activewear Inc. [NYSE: GIL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.40%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Gildan Activewear Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

(all amounts are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated)(1)Please refer to “Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures” in this press release.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Back to Basics” drives strong Q4 performance despite pandemic and weather-related events.

Over the last 12 months, GIL stock rose by 25.15%. The one-year Gildan Activewear Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.28. The average equity rating for GIL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.02 billion, with 198.26 million shares outstanding and 194.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 428.82K shares, GIL stock reached a trading volume of 1222060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIL shares is $27.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Gildan Activewear Inc. stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIL shares from 18 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gildan Activewear Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

GIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.40. With this latest performance, GIL shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 27.99 for the last single week of trading, and 21.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gildan Activewear Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.58 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.18.

Return on Total Capital for GIL is now 12.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.50. Additionally, GIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Gildan Activewear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

GIL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gildan Activewear Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gildan Activewear Inc. go to 1.80%.

Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,867 million, or 83.30% of GIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIL stocks are: JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD with ownership of 18,244,064, which is approximately -3.328% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 15,027,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.37 million in GIL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $399.77 million in GIL stock with ownership of nearly 35.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gildan Activewear Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Gildan Activewear Inc. [NYSE:GIL] by around 19,654,185 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 14,989,485 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 120,860,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,503,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,157,878 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,644,917 shares during the same period.