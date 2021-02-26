For Tapestry Inc. [TPR], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] price surged by 1.73 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Coach Introduces Fall 2021 With Coach Forever Season Two.

Presented on “Coach TV” in Collaboration With Juergen Teller and the Coach Family; With Pre-Show Vignettes Written and Directed by Frances Frances.

Coach debuts Stuart Vevers’ Fall 2021 collection for the house, Coach Forever Season Two. The collection will be shown during a virtual live presentation, “Coach TV,” on Instagram and across other brand channels. The Fall film and lookbook is created in collaboration with photographer Juergen Teller and the Coach Family, and accompanied by “pre-show” entertainment written and directed by Frances Frances.

A sum of 6377955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.59M shares. Tapestry Inc. shares reached a high of $42.92 and dropped to a low of $41.45 until finishing in the latest session at $42.41.

The one-year TPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.8. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $38 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $37, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.63. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 29.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.02 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.32, while it was recorded at 41.03 for the last single week of trading, and 21.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -145.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 48.12%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,145 million, or 89.80% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,280,088, which is approximately 19.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,436,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $969.2 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 39,164,591 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 39,471,755 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 160,582,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,219,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,453,156 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,837,280 shares during the same period.