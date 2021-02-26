For Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING], Analyst sees a drop to $30. What next?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] slipped around -9.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.34 at the close of the session, down -27.99%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Ping Identity Named as Leader in Three KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Reports.

Recognized for excellence in Consumer Identity and Access Management, Access Management and Enterprise Authentication.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it has been named a leader in three KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports, including the Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Access Management and Enterprise Authentication Solutions reports. This is the second consecutive year that Ping has been named an Overall Leader in the CIAM report and follows the company’s recent recognition as a Leader by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Access Management and leading placement in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Access Management Report.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock is now -18.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PING Stock saw the intraday high of $27.47 and lowest of $23.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.80, which means current price is +1.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PING reached a trading volume of 7644600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $34.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on PING stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PING shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PING in the course of the last twelve months was 163.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

How has PING stock performed recently?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.05. With this latest performance, PING shares dropped by -24.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.60 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.77, while it was recorded at 31.32 for the last single week of trading, and 30.29 for the last 200 days.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for PING is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.17. Additionally, PING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] managed to generate an average of -$1,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

There are presently around $1,848 million, or 99.50% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 38,482,335, which is approximately -11.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,396,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.62 million in PING stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.34 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly 3.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 12,260,849 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 12,883,351 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 54,026,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,170,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,608,413 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,617,942 shares during the same period.