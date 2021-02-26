Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Is Currently 3.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained 3.00% or 3.47 points to close at $119.07 with a heavy trading volume of 6882176 shares. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Fiserv Helps More Businesses Get Back2Business with Expanded Commitment to Minority-owned Small Business Community.

Company designates $50 million for its Back2Business program, designed to help small minority-owned businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic, and associated initiatives.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that is has designated $50 million for investment in its Back2Business program and associated initiatives, an increase from an initial $10 million investment announced in 2020. Part of the Fiserv Forward Together Plan focused on diversity and inclusion, Back2Business is a multi-pronged initiative to strengthen small businesses in targeted communities, with a specific focus on supporting minority-owned businesses and investing in the ecosystem of community organizations serving diverse entrepreneurs.

It opened the trading session at $114.50, the shares rose to $120.50 and dropped to $114.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded 23.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 6882176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $136.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $128, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.27, while it was recorded at 114.49 for the last single week of trading, and 104.77 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.35 and a Gross Margin at +47.40. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 2.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.98. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $72,324 million, or 94.60% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 85,300,667, which is approximately -19.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,049,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.79 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.4 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 0.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 710 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 49,661,823 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 57,966,784 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 499,778,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,407,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,855,917 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,413,624 shares during the same period.