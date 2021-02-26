Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Stock trading around $131.56 per share: What’s Next?

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.12%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Janesh Moorjani, Elastic’s chief financial officer, will present at the following investor conferences.

Truist 2021 Technology, Internet & Services Summit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, ESTC stock rose by 106.21%. The one-year Elastic N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.15. The average equity rating for ESTC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.22 billion, with 86.37 million shares outstanding and 67.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 890.31K shares, ESTC stock reached a trading volume of 4421482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $164.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $180, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ESTC stock. On December 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ESTC shares from 156 to 184.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 9.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

ESTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.12. With this latest performance, ESTC shares dropped by -16.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.14 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.43, while it was recorded at 151.87 for the last single week of trading, and 114.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elastic N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V. [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.92. Elastic N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.09.

Return on Total Capital for ESTC is now -43.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.57. Additionally, ESTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] managed to generate an average of -$124,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ESTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elastic N.V. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,835 million, or 80.50% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,543,976, which is approximately 10.743% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,581,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.29 million in ESTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $668.37 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly 8.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elastic N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 11,217,341 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 5,645,020 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 50,294,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,156,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,743,241 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 968,514 shares during the same period.