Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] Stock trading around $1.60 per share: What’s Next?

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.94%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Dynatronics Corporation Announces Extension of Key Distribution Agreement.

Bird & Cronin Renews Group Purchasing Agreement with Intalere for Orthopedic Soft Goods and Bracing.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bird & Cronin, LLC, renewed its purchasing agreement with Intalere, one of the leading national group purchasing organizations in the healthcare industry. The new agreement which extends the partnership through January 2024 was also announced by Intalere at https:

Over the last 12 months, DYNT stock rose by 67.52%. The one-year Dynatronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for DYNT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.17 million, with 14.60 million shares outstanding and 10.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.50K shares, DYNT stock reached a trading volume of 77983032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYNT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Dynatronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatronics Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DYNT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DYNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.94. With this latest performance, DYNT shares gained by 28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1117, while it was recorded at 1.3640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8466 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.60 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Dynatronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.41.

Return on Total Capital for DYNT is now -7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.73. Additionally, DYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] managed to generate an average of -$17,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Dynatronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DYNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatronics Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYNT.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.50% of DYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYNT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 634,065, which is approximately 58.689% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 77,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in DYNT stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.12 million in DYNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT] by around 311,890 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 470,775 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 165,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 948,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYNT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 462,675 shares during the same period.