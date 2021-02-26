Friday, February 26, 2021
DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] is 0.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] gained 4.35% on the last trading session, reaching $71.68 price per share at the time. The company report on February 19, 2021 that DuPont Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable March 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About DuPont.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. represents 734.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.05 billion with the latest information. DD stock price has been found in the range of $68.85 to $71.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.08M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 6751777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $84.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on DD stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 60 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.62, while it was recorded at 69.68 for the last single week of trading, and 60.88 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.52. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.31. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$85,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to -8.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $41,273 million, or 78.24% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,160,966, which is approximately -1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,466,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.6 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -0.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 61,185,818 shares. Additionally, 592 investors decreased positions by around 44,652,085 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 469,954,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,792,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,690,954 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 10,073,802 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFiserv Inc. [FISV] Is Currently 3.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

