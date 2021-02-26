Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] moved up 8.11: Why It’s Important

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] closed the trading session at $2.80 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.33, while the highest price level was $2.94. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Creative Realities, Inc. Announces $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 800,000 shares at a purchase price of $2.50 in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238275) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 117.05 percent and weekly performance of 8.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 62.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 188.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 717.74K shares, CREX reached to a volume of 2300314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 62.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.52. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.52. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of $10,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.50% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 502,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 275,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in CREX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly 2.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 51,379 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 303,791 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 652,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,007,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,848 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 291,338 shares during the same period.