ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Stock trading around $18.97 per share: What’s Next?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] loss -7.10% or -1.45 points to close at $18.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7758126 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Wish to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 8.

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of market on Monday, March 8, 2021. Wish Founder and CEO Peter Szulczewski and CFO Rajat Bahri will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, WISH reached to a volume of 7758126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $27.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH], while it was recorded at 20.97 for the last single week of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.57 and a Gross Margin at +76.70. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.79.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -126.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.30. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $5,281 million, or 70.20% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 103,765,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 63,386,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in WISH stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $509.06 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 278,393,173 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,393,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,393,173 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.