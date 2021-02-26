Citigroup lifts Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] loss -12.50% on the last trading session, reaching $1.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“We believe we have entered 2021 in a strong position to capitalize on the expected recovery across our markets as we gradually emerge from the global pandemic,” said William Eccleshare, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. “The range of actions we have taken during the past year, from strengthening our liquidity, refinancing debt and addressing our cost base, to the adjustments we’ve made to our sales approaches and the continued expansion of our digital platform and data analytics products, have strengthened our organization and enhanced our ability to execute on our long-term growth plan.”.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. represents 464.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $850.47 million with the latest information. CCO stock price has been found in the range of $1.73 to $2.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 10726397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for CCO stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.34. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7786, while it was recorded at 1.9860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2781 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +34.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.54.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.69. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$61,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $809 million, or 96.10% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 35,879,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.3 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.38 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 16.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 26,666,893 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 25,894,758 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 391,786,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,348,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,600,048 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,594,394 shares during the same period.