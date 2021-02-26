China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Revenue clocked in at $5.65 million, up 16.32% YTD: What’s Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] price surged by 9.78 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on January 4, 2021 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Enters into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, announced that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd (“WEIM”) with WEIM’s sole shareholder on December 28, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

WEIM operates an independent three-year college and a four-year college, which were formed by a public school but operated as private schools. These two colleges cover an area of about 200 mu (approximately 81 hectares) and a gross floor area of 33,000 square meters (approximately 355,209 square feet). The total assets of these two colleges are about RMB 200 million (approximately US$30.7 million). With more than 4,000 students currently enrolled, these two colleges generate annual revenue of about RMB 100 million (approximately US$15.3 million) in the aggregate.

A sum of 1865176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $4.83 and dropped to a low of $4.05 until finishing in the latest session at $4.49.

Guru’s Opinion on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

CLEU Stock Performance Analysis:

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +36.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $4,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Insider Position Details

0 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 17,028 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 16,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,962 shares during the same period.