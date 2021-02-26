CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Revenue clocked in at $8.59 billion, down -8.73% YTD: What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] loss -5.09% or -1.06 points to close at $19.75 with a heavy trading volume of 9443682 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results.

CenterPoint Energy reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $0.27 per diluted share, $0.29 earnings per diluted share on a guidance basis.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Full-year 2020 results show a loss of $1.79 per diluted share, and $1.40 earnings per diluted share on a guidance basis, with $1.17 from Utility Operations and $0.23 from Midstream Investments.

It opened the trading session at $20.80, the shares rose to $21.45 and dropped to $19.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNP points out that the company has recorded -1.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, CNP reached to a volume of 9443682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $24.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $26 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $24, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.32, while it was recorded at 20.69 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.54. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $55,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -5.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $10,103 million, or 99.20% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,911,895, which is approximately 0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,312,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $855.42 million in CNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $620.38 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly -2.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 47,741,469 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 47,447,203 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 416,356,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,545,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,414,751 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,364,499 shares during the same period.