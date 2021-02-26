bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Stock trading around $28.12 per share: What’s Next?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] gained 8.49% on the last trading session, reaching $28.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLUE, JFU and MPLAN.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)Class Period: May 11, 2020 – November 4, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021.

bluebird bio Inc. represents 66.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.89 billion with the latest information. BLUE stock price has been found in the range of $25.60 to $28.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 8287622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.35.

Trading performance analysis for BLUE stock

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.91 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.45, while it was recorded at 26.48 for the last single week of trading, and 53.91 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1817.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1767.49.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -46.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.86. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$724,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4,702.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, bluebird bio Inc. posted -3.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE.

An analysis of insider ownership at bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

There are presently around $1,724 million, or 95.60% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,128,284, which is approximately 0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,463,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.75 million in BLUE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $150.42 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -25.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 6,239,924 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 7,425,895 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 47,656,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,322,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,127,892 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,591 shares during the same period.