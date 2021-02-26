B. Riley FBR slashes price target on WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] – find out why.

WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE: WOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.43%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that WideOpenWest, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, WOW stock rose by 106.70%. The one-year WideOpenWest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -86.69. The average equity rating for WOW stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.23 billion, with 81.77 million shares outstanding and 51.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 331.93K shares, WOW stock reached a trading volume of 1080999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOW shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for WideOpenWest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for WideOpenWest Inc. stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WOW shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WideOpenWest Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WOW Stock Performance Analysis:

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, WOW shares gained by 23.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.81 for WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WideOpenWest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.71 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. WideOpenWest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Total Capital for WOW is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Additionally, WOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] managed to generate an average of $16,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.WideOpenWest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WideOpenWest Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WideOpenWest Inc. go to 5.03%.

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $962 million, or 79.60% of WOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOW stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 31,381,480, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,374,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.21 million in WOW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.47 million in WOW stock with ownership of nearly 1.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WideOpenWest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE:WOW] by around 4,136,910 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,789,732 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 61,367,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,294,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOW stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,659,389 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,028 shares during the same period.